Electronic referrals for MMC are being introduced in Ukraine, - Shmyhal

Continuing the systemic digitalisation of the state, today, on 28 January 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the "green light" to electronic referrals to the MMC for persons liable for military service.

This was announced at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, people will not have to stand in line at the TCR to receive the relevant document. Referrals to the MMC can be generated using the Unified State Register of Conscripts and received through the Reserve+ app.

First of all, this option will be available to those who wish to undergo a military medical commission on their own.

People who have received a summons can also submit an electronic request for a referral to avoid wasting time visiting the TCR.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that those who are "limitedly fit" will have at least 3 months to re-pass the MMC.