Russian tank crewman shows main route of occupiers’ assault on Shevchenko village and his tank destroyed by drones. VIDEO

A Russian tank crewman complains about the destruction of his T-62 tank by Ukrainian drones and shows the main route of the occupiers' assault groups from the village of Zhovte to the village of Shevchenko.

The video was posted by Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov in his telegram.

"To the attention of the operators of Pokrovsk tactical group: a Russian tanker showed the main route of the Russian assault groups from the village of Zhovte to the village of Shevchenko near Pokrovsk, and his T-62 tank destroyed by Ukrainian drones. "Interestingly, one of the Ukrainian drones malfunctioned in the branches above the tank, and this drone itself could serve to identify the unit responsible for the tank's destruction. The Russian revealed a well-worn route with exact coordinates used by their infantry to advance toward Pokrovsk, with their staging area positioned in dugouts near the village of Shevchenko. This openly exposed route clearly requires continuous surveillance by drones and strikes with cluster munitions, as, judging by the video, targets regularly appear along it," Butusov noted.

See more: Russians hit Kupiansk with MLRS, wounding man. PHOTO