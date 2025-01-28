Russians hit Kupiansk with MLRS, wounding man. PHOTO

On 28 January, Russians shelled Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers, 1 person was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

A 66-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling from an MLRS in Kupiansk. He was hospitalised in a medical facility.

The incident happened around 16:30.

In addition, at about 13:00, the occupiers attacked the village of Prystyn with two drones and artillery. There were no casualties. Three houses and outbuildings were damaged.

