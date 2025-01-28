NABU confirms registration of proceedings against Umierov on grounds of abuse of power

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has confirmed that it has registered proceedings based on the Anti-Corruption Action Center's (AntAC) statement that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov committed a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or office).

This was stated by NABU in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"On 27.01.2025, the National Bureau received a statement from NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center regarding possible illegal actions of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, in particular, the possible commission of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Based on the results of the consideration of the application, a decision was made in accordance with Article 214 of the CPC of Ukraine to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings dated January 27, 2025 with a preliminary legal qualification under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the agency said.

At the same time, the NABU said it could not disclose what was the basis for the opening of the case, what circumstances are being investigated and whether Umierov has procedural status in this case, given Part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine (inadmissibility of disclosure of pre-trial investigation information).

Earlier it was reported that the Anti-Corruption Action Center filed a statement with the NABU about the commission of a crime by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position).

Later, the AntAC reported that NABU had registered proceedings against Umierov on the grounds of abuse of power.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense signed an additional agreement to the contract with the current director of the Defense Procurement Agency for a period of 1 year.

However, later, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov stated that the Defense Procurement Agency had failed in its work over the past six months and announced the dismissal of his deputy Dmytro Klimenkov and the change of the Defense Procurement Agency's management.

Subsequently, Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the State Operator For Non-Lethal Acquisition, confirmed that he would take the second position - head of the Defense Procurement Agency.

At the same time, on Friday, January 24, Maryna Bezrukova said that she remained the current head of the Defense Procurement Agency, despite the Ministry of Defense's refusal to extend her contract.

