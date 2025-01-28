Formation of corps in Armed Forces was discussed at the meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ - Zelenskyy

On January 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in his address.

"The report of the Commander-in-Chief on the front - Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, the operation in Kursk. I held a meeting with the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Among the issues is the formation of corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are specifics on this. We will continue to strengthen the army. We are scaling up combat brigades and the right army experience. Based on the first brigades, other systemic steps will be possible, and the modernization of the army system has no alternatives. There was a report by the Minister of Defense on communication with partners," the President explained.

