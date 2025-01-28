Spain will allocate 10 million euros for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, - Foreign Minister Albares

On Tuesday, January 28, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced another 10 million euros in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the Spanish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during his visit to Ukraine, Albares, together with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, opened the UNESCO Cultural Hub in Lviv. The hub was created thanks to the Spain-UNESCO Trust Fund for Development Cooperation.

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the center was created to create a space specifically dedicated to culture as a factor of peace and resilience in the context of war and the post-war period in Ukraine, a country whose cultural production structure lost 90% of its resources due to the war.

Read more: Use of frozen Russian assets should be expanded in interests of Ukraine, - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsakhkna

"This center is part of Spain's full participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, which was confirmed today with a new announcement of 10 million euros from the Spanish Cooperation for humanitarian aid, adding to the 100 million that Spain has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war," the ministry said.

In addition, while visiting the Lviv hospital, Albares said that his country would send a Spanish team of medical trainers to conduct trainings for medical staff of the Ukrainian hospital.

As a reminder, on January 28, 2025, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares arrived on an official visit to Ukraine.

See more: Spanish Foreign Minister Albares arrives in Ukraine: meeting with Sybiha is planned. PHOTOS