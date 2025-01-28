Spanish Foreign Minister Albares arrives in Ukraine: meeting with Sybiha is planned. PHOTOS

Today, 28 January 2025, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares arrived on an official visit to Ukraine.

The Spanish minister wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

Albares expressed hope that this year will be a year of "just peace" that will ensure sovereignty and freedom for the Ukrainian people.

"A just peace that guarantees the sovereignty and freedom of the Ukrainian people. Spain supports them in this," Albares said.

According to La Razon, the minister arrived in Lviv, where he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha. The main purpose of this trip is to convey political support and discuss three key areas of cooperation: support in the context of the war with Russia, humanitarian aid and the protection of Ukraine's cultural heritage.

Earlier, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said during a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, that Spain would provide Ukraine with 10 power generators.