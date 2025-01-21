Zelenskyy arrives in Davos: address at World Economic Forum is scheduled

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is taking place.

This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to the information, Zelenskyy will address the forum participants at 3:30 PM today, presenting Ukraine's position on key economic and security challenges facing the world. The event will also include a series of bilateral talks with leaders from Latin America and Southeast Asia.

"Representatives from more than 130 countries are expected to attend Davos, including more than 60 heads of state and government and more than 1,600 representatives of business circles," the EP article says.

In addition, the president plans to meet with representatives of big business to discuss the prospects for attracting investment in Ukraine's recovery and strengthening economic cooperation.

Read more: Fico offers Zelenskyy to meet at Davos forum: our meeting could determine future of Slovak-Ukrainian relations