Fico offers Zelenskyy to meet at Davos forum: our meeting could determine future of Slovak-Ukrainian relations

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has offered to meet with the President of Ukraine on January 21 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to him, the Ukrainian leader has allegedly not yet responded.

Fico said that he had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They discussed, in particular, gas supplies.

The head of the Slovak government said that Zelenskyy's decision to halt gas transit through Ukraine allegedly "causes significant damage to Slovakia and billions of dollars in losses to the entire European Union." Fico also added that if the Ukrainian president's decision does not change, Slovakia will take "retaliatory measures."

"In the conversation, I also told the German Chancellor that for several days now we have been proposing to hold joint talks with Zelenskyy on Tuesday evening in Davos at the World Economic Forum, where we will be present. Apart from the invitation to Kyiv, Zelenskyy has not yet responded to this offer. Our meeting in Davos could determine the future of Slovak-Ukrainian relations," Fico said.

In addition, Fico criticized the visit of the Progressive Slovakia party to Kyiv. The politician said that the oppositionists "blindly and uncritically" stand on the Ukrainian side and prefer Ukrainian interests to Slovak ones.

As a reminder, on Friday, January 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia led by MP Michal Šimečka.

