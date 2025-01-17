Zelenskyy met with Slovak parliamentarians: He was waiting for one leader - another arrived. PHOTOS

On Friday, 17 January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia led by MP Michal Šimečka.

The head of state announced this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Friday. I was waiting for one Slovak leader, and another arrived. I had a good meeting with Slovak parliamentarians. The delegation was led by Michal Šimečka. We had a very concrete and constructive conversation," the President noted.

Earlier, Zelenskyy invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Kyiv on 17 January.

The President of Ukraine also stressed that the country is ready for an open and mutually beneficial dialogue with Slovakia on all issues, including energy.

Zelenskyy added that such a dialogue should strengthen Ukraine and Slovakia, not Moscow.

"I am glad that we can find mutual understanding with the Slovak side and give proper answers to the issues of energy security and geopolitical certainty," the Ukrainian president concluded.







The day before, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days.