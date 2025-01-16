Fico says he may meet with Zelenskyy "in coming days"

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days.

According to him, the Slovak side is looking for "another date, which should be in the next few days."

"When this date appears, I will immediately inform you about it," the Slovak prime minister added.

The location of the meeting will also be announced later.

Earlier, Fico proposed to hold a meeting on the resumption of gas transit through Ukraine in Slovakia, and Zelenskyy called on Fico to come to Kyiv on Friday.

Halting Russian gas transit

As a reminder, at 07:00 on January 1, 2025, the transportation of Russian natural gas through Ukraine was halted in the interests of national security.

The Cabinet of Ministers said that Ukraine had duly informed the European Commission about the halting of gas transit. European countries are prepared.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also threatened to stop exporting electricity to Ukraine and significantly reduce support for Ukrainian refugees in response to the halt of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory.

Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "beggar and blackmailer."

Earlier it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was "obviously mistaken" in hoping that his shadowy schemes with Moscow would exist indefinitely.

