Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ: we are working on larger purchases and scale of weapons production in Ukraine. VIDEO

On Friday, 17 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ.

He said this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Head of State, they discussed various issues, but "in general, they talked about our independence in arms".

"Drone production, missile programme, technological components for the army, including robotic systems. We are working on larger purchases and on a larger scale of production in Ukraine. I am grateful to all partners who help us," the President said.

Read more: Zelenskyy awards another 453 servicemen, 202 of them posthumously - presidential decree