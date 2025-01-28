Putin again confirms that he is afraid of negotiations and is doing everything to drag out war - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed that he is afraid of negotiations.

The head of state said this while commenting on the Russian dictator's recent statements, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, Putin has reaffirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and is doing everything to prolong the war. His every step and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless," the president said.

Zelenskyy reminded that in 2014, Russia launched a hybrid war against Ukraine, which it turned into a full-scale war in 2022.

"Now we see that there is an opportunity to achieve real peace, but it is Putin who is doing everything to either continue killing on a full scale or get a pause to prepare a new full-scale invasion in the future, using hybrid strikes," the head of state said.

The President added that "world leaders should take into account the mistakes of previous years and those leaders who have already left the stage."

"Putin has great capabilities to destroy the world, but too small and cowardly a heart to resist the real pressure of leaders. And that is why we must act in a coordinated and decisive manner - all of us who are brave enough to believe in peace and bring it closer through strength. Real peace is possible if we force Russia to do so," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, the day before, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he could "allocate people" for negotiations.

