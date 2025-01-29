US court blocks Trump’s decision to suspend funding for non-profit organisations - AP

US federal judge Lauren Alihan has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's freeze on federal grants and loans to US non-profit organisations.

The judge's order came a few minutes before Trump's decision was due to take effect.

The court restriction was issued in connection with a lawsuit filed by non-profit organisations that receive federal funding and will remain in effect until 3 February.

Democrats called the Trump administration's decision arbitrary and illegal. They argue that the president has no right to unilaterally stop spending money allocated by Congress.

Just minutes after the judge's decision, attorneys general from the District of Columbia and 22 Democratic-leaning states filed their own lawsuit aimed at permanently blocking the decision to cut off federal funding.

"There is no question this policy is reckless, dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy instructed government officials to report on those US support programmes that are currently suspended. Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk announced talks on resuming funding for humanitarian projects.

As reported earlier, USAID has confirmed the complete suspension of funding for all programmes and projects in Ukraine for 90 days to implement the State Department's directive on foreign aid audit. This decision applies to all countries where USAID operates, with the exception of Israel and Egypt.

Ukrainian organisations and local governments are being notified of the need to suspend the implementation of projects funded by USAID or organisations dependent on US funding.

USAID supports projects in more than 100 countries around the world, including in Ukraine, where funds are used to rebuild schools, provide healthcare services, and repair the critical energy system.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, USAID has allocated $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, $5 billion in development assistance.