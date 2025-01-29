Fierce fighting in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, enemy tries to break through our defences in Siverskyi sector with armoured vehicles - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, 28 January 2025, the enemy's main attack efforts were concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, the enemy conducted active offensive actions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Serhiivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakly. Heavy fighting continued in Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Novovasylivka, Nadiivka and Yantarne. Defence forces are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. Measures are being taken to prevent a deterioration in the tactical situation.

It is also reported that in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted assault operations in Vovchansk and Starytsia: they suffered losses and retreated.

"In the Kupyansk sector, enemy attacks were aimed at our positions near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Bohuslavka. The occupants tried to use armoured vehicles to support their offensive near Pishchane. As a result of fire damage, an enemy tank was destroyed, and the rest of the armoured personnel carriers were damaged. The enemy refused to conduct further attacks," the OSGT "Khortytsia" said.

In the Lyman sector, enemy assault groups attacked the positions of the Defence Forces near Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka and in the Serebrianskyi forest. The tactical situation was not allowed to deteriorate.

"The enemy was actively using motorised and armoured vehicles to break through our defences in the Siverskyi sector. Enemy attacks were aimed at our positions in Bilohorivka, near Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Darivka. The work of our artillery and UAV pilots resulted in two Russian tanks, ten armoured personnel carriers and six motorcycles being destroyed and damaged," the statement said.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed our fortifications in Chasiv Yar, near Bila Hora and Dyliivka. The fiercest fighting took place in Chasiv Yar, where the occupiers fired 215 artillery shells. At the same time, the enemy was trying to evacuate its armoured vehicles, which had been damaged earlier, and the wounded. Two Russian infantry fighting vehicles and a ARV were destroyed after the fire was applied.

The OSGT "Khortytsia" also informs that fighting continued in the Toretsk sector near Dachne and in the urban area of Toretsk. In the area of Leonidivka, our soldiers destroyed two armoured personnel carriers and three enemy vehicles, which were used by the Russians to break through our defences. Measures to identify and destroy the remnants of the occupants' assault groups are underway.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy conducted assault operations in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil and Ulakla. Near Rozlyv, the enemy used vehicles to deliver personnel to the frontline positions. As a result of the fire, two armoured personnel carriers and four Russian buggies were destroyed. The remnants of the landing party returned to the original area.

Units of the Defence Forces continue to fight with the enemy's superior forces, inflicting damage in order to minimise the potential of its offensive actions.

As reported, according to DeepState, Russians have occupied Velyka Novosilka.