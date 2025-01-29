ENG
Russians have occupied Velyka Novosilka, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops captured Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region and advanced near four other settlements.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy occupied Velyka Novosilka and also advanced near Pishchane, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Baranivka," the statement said.

Просування росіян на північ від Курахового
Просування росіян біля Покровська

