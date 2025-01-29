Occupiers struck Antonivka with drone: man was killed

Today, on 29 January 2025, at about eight in the morning, Russian troops attacked Antonivka, Kherson region, with a UAV.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A 52-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the drone's explosive drop.

According to the RMA, over the past day, on 28 January 2025, Antonivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Shliakhove, Mylove, Novoraisk, Zolota Balka, Chervonyi Maiak, Monastyrske, Novokairy, Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Nadezhdivka, Komyshany, Zelenivka, Pryozerne, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Kozatske, Rozlyv, Mykhailivka, Burhunka, Novotiahynka, Kizomys, Lvove, Tiahynka, Olhivka, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Antonivka with drone: man killed and woman wounded

"Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and 19 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a garage, a warehouse and vehicles," the statement said.

On 28 January, 2 people were killed and 14 others were injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.