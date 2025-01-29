Syrskyi introduced Drapatyi, new commander of OSGT "Khortytsia": He has set priority tasks to restrain enemy’s onslaught

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi introduced the new commander of the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic grouping of troops, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, to the personnel.

Syrskyi posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

He also thanked Major General Andrii Hnatov for his work at the OSGT "Khortytsia", who will continue to serve as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy is concentrating the largest forces in the areas that belong to the operational zone of the OSGT 'Khortytsia'. Our task is to hold the line, inflict maximum losses on the Russian occupiers and take care of Ukrainian defenders.

I have set priority tasks to restrain the onslaught of the superior enemy," emphasised Syrskyi.

As a reminder, on 26 January, President Zelenskyy announced the appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the commander of the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops. Later, it became known that the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hnatov, had been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff.