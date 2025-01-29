Russians kill man in Blahovishchenske

Today, on 28 January, a man was killed as a result of an attack by Russian troops on Blahovishchenske in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"At about 10:00, Russians attacked a residential building, which resulted in a 23-year-old local resident being fatally wounded. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," he wrote.

As a reminder, today, on 29 January, in the morning, Russian troops attacked Antonivka, Kherson region, with a UAV. A 52-year-old man sustained life-incompatible injuries as a result of the drone's explosive drop.