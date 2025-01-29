New model of food supply for the military: Agreement signed with logistics company - Ministry of Defense

"The State Logistics Operator has signed an agreement with UT Company LLC to implement a new model of food supply to the Armed Forces in 2025. The pilot project will start in Kyiv and the Kyiv region and provide for a clear separation of procurement and logistics functions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the new contract has significant differences from the current supply model. From now on, the functions of contracting producers are transferred directly to the DOT, and the logistics operator is only responsible for

completeness, timeliness, and quality of transportation of food to military units;

warehouse operations at our own facilities;

coordination of goods shipment processes;

documentary support and closing of payments.

The Ministry of Defense notes that this will make procurement processes more transparent and manageable.

Thus, the key goal of the project is to optimize the interaction between all participants in the supply chain, increase logistics efficiency, and strengthen quality control of products before they are delivered to military units.

"The new format will make the processes transparent, efficient and convenient for all parties. The separation of logistics and procurement functions will ensure higher quality of products supplied to our military," emphasized Hlib Kanevskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense.

The pilot project involves continuous monitoring of results for further improvement and scaling to other regions.