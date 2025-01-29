Finland has developed extended-range Steel Eagle strike drone for Ukraine

The Finnish company Insta has developed a long-range Steel Eagle drone for Ukraine that can effectively destroy enemy manpower.

This was reported to the Yle portal by Tuure Lehtoranta, Sales and Marketing Director of Insta's defense business, Censor.NET reports.

The Finnish company Insta will present the Steel Eagle drone at the SecD Day event, which starts on Wednesday in Helsinki.

"If you only work in Finland, you can't understand what the device should be like," Lehtoranta said.

Steel Eagle

Steel Eagle is a helicopter-type attack drone equipped with a fan-shaped charge of steel and tungsten balls. It is designed to engage enemy manpower. When dropped from a height of several tens of meters, the balls can pierce the roof of conventional and lightly armored vehicles.

According to the developers, three such drones are enough to inflict significant losses on the enemy in an area the size of a football field. In addition, the Steel Eagle has enhanced electronic warfare capabilities that help it counter enemy air defense systems.

As noted, the Finnish defense and aerospace industry is actively supporting Ukraine, and more than ten Finnish defense companies are already cooperating with Ukrainian enterprises. Insta is a strategic partner of the Finnish Defense Forces and holds leading positions in high-tech military developments.

