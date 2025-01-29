Lithuania revoked residence permits of more than 700 Belarusians and Russians in 2024
In 2024, the Lithuanian Department of Migration recognized 598 Belarusian citizens and 125 Russian citizens as a threat to national security.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.
As noted, among the Belarusian citizens under sanctions, 179 people did not receive a temporary residence permit, and another 232 were unable to extend it. In addition, 175 Belarusians lost their already issued documents. Three Belarusian citizens were denied a permanent residence permit, and nine others were deprived of this status.
The situation is similar among Russian citizens: 35 people did not receive a temporary residence permit, 36 were unable to extend it, and 24 were deprived of their previously issued document. For the first time, 16 Russians were denied a permanent residence permit in Lithuania. All of these citizens are banned from entering Lithuania.
As a reminder, in 2023, the Lithuanian parliament passed a ban on Russian citizens buying real estate in the country, citing a risk to national security.
Then it was reported that the Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid would disconnect power lines with Russia and Belarus in 2025.
