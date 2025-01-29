ENG
Ukraine has strengthened its ability to strike targets on Russian territory - British intelligence

British intelligence strikes oil depot in Engels

Repeated strikes on the Engels oil depot indicate Ukraine's increased ability to hit targets in Russia.

This is evidenced by British intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the oil depot of the Russian Engels-2 airfield in the Saratov region on January 8, large-scale fires broke out on the territory of the fuel and lubricants warehouse. It took several days to extinguish them.

On the night of January 14, the oil depot was struck again, causing another fire and further damaging the facility's infrastructure.

Analysis of satellite photos from January 21, 2025, shows that 4 fuel tanks were destroyed and 10 more were damaged.

Удар по нафтобазі в російському Енгельсі

"Repeated strikes indicate Ukraine's increased ability to hit Russian infrastructure," they concluded.

Read more: Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery in Kstovo struck - General Staff

