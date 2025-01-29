Ukraine hopes Trump won’t let peace deal remain just a piece of paper - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Donald Trump would not allow a potential peace agreement with Russia to become a "piece of paper" and emphasized the importance of US participation in the peace process.

The head of state said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

He believes that if the United States were involved in the negotiations, Washington would force Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a just peace.

Watch more: Zelenskyy instructs government officials to provide report on US support programs that are currently suspended. VIDEO

"By the way, in those agreements, America was not involved in the Normandy agreements. It was a mistake of the then American administration. If America had been involved in those negotiations, America would have forced Putin to reach a just peace. But America did not participate there. And I really hope that President Trump will not allow such an agreement to remain just a piece of paper. We want him to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine expressed confidence that with Trump's participation in 2021, when Russia began to build up troops on the border, it would be possible to stop the escalation of the conflict and reach a peaceful settlement.

"And if the United States considers putting pressure on Putin with the involvement of other countries, the Global South and China, I am sure that an agreement can be reached," the president said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that if US President Donald Trump wanted to force Putin to end the war, he could achieve this.