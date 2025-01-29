Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic announces a new package of military and technical assistance to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that today, January 29, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced during a meeting that a new package of military and technical assistance to Ukraine was being prepared.

Shmyhal said this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia understands only the language of force and is not going to retreat unless we give a worthy rebuff. "Peace through strength" is the approach around which we must unite. Ukraine needs more weapons and more help to defend itself. And more sanctions against Russia to weaken the aggressor," the statement said.

Shmyhal also thanked Croatia for its military and technical assistance.



"During our meeting, Mr. Plenkovic announced the preparation of a new military and technical assistance package, which should be approved tomorrow," he added.

In addition, it is emphasized that sanctions remain the number one tool to weaken the aggressor. The parties agreed to explore the possibility of establishing a joint Ukrainian-Croatian working group to monitor the illegal activities of the Russian "shadow fleet".

"We will work to make Russia pay for its aggression. Croatia is already supporting the work of the International Register of Losses and our aspirations to ensure that all frozen Russian assets are fully confiscated and used to support our resilience, defense and recovery. I am confident that this cooperation will be strengthened in the future," the Ukrainian Prime Minister concluded.