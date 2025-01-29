Ukraine needs more sanctions and military aid as Russia increases military budget by 25% - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal emphasized the need for additional support from international partners after Russia increased its military budget by 25%.

He said this during joint press statements with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb (Croatia), Censor.NET reports.

Shmyhal emphasized that this increase is evidence of Russia's intentions to continue its aggression, and that Ukraine needs more weapons and assistance to defend its territory and Europe from the Russian threat.

"Today, we had a productive meeting with Mr. Prime Minister Plenkovic, where we primarily discussed how we can speed up peace and punish the aggressor. Peace through strength is exactly the approach we need to unite around. Russia understands only the language of force and is not going to retreat unless we give a worthy response. The 25% increase in the military budget of the Russian Federation this year is a clear proof of this statement. Therefore, Ukraine needs more weapons, more help to defend itself and protect Europe," Shmyhal said.

Read more: Weapons supplies will continue: Italian Parliament supports military assistance to Ukraine in 2025

Shmyhal also emphasized the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia to weaken the aggressor and stop its military ambitions.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to Croatia for its technical and military support, as well as for the announced 12th security assistance package, the decision on which should be made in the near future.

Earlier today, on January 29, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced the preparation of a new package of military and technical assistance to Ukraine.