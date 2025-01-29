Before full-scale invasion, US refused to help with weapons. We were left alone, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States refused to transfer weapons to Ukraine before Russia's full-scale invasion.

The head of state said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, before Russia's major invasion, he personally asked former US President Joe Biden and his team to take preventive action, such as imposing sanctions against Russia in response to its military build-up near Ukraine's borders.

Zelenskyy also asked for weapons, but was told that they would only be provided ‘if’ Russia invaded.

Parallel with that, I was asking the European Union countries, and they could not do it without [the] approval of the United States. So they always look at the leader, the United States, as the leader. So, during the big invasion, Ukrainians were left on their own, and we were fighting on our own," he stressed.

