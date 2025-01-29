Ukraine and Croatia to set up joint working group to track Russian shadow fleet - Shmyhal

The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Croatia, Denys Shmyhal and Andrej Plenkovic, discussed the importance of creating a joint working group to monitor and counteract the activities of the Russian shadow fleet, which actively circumvents international sanctions.

This was announced during joint press statements in Zagreb (Croatia), Censor.NET reports.

"Another topic of our conversation with Prime Minister Plenkovic was how we can weaken the aggressor - Russia. Sanctions remain the number one tool. It is important to continue countering the Russian shadow fleet. It is not only a tool for circumventing sanctions used by the Putin regime, but also a means of harming NATO member states. Mr. Prime Minister and I have agreed on the possibility of establishing a joint Ukrainian-Croatian working group to monitor the illegal activities of the Russian shadow fleet," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized the importance of continuing the sanctions policy and supporting the International Register of Losses, which is already being managed by Croatia. In addition, Ukraine wants all frozen Russian assets to be confiscated and used to rebuild the country after the war.

As a reminder, today, January 29, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrived in Zagreb, where he is scheduled to meet with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković.