SOF fighters broke into Russian army position, eliminated four occupiers, and destroyed dugout. VIDEO

Operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected at least four Russian occupiers who occupied a dugout at a former position of the Defence Forces in one of the hottest operational areas of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows a group of SOF fighters breaking into the position with a Humvee armoured vehicle, securing the dugout's exit under fire, and hurling 13 kilograms of explosives inside.

"A powerful explosion left only a shell crater and the remains of the Russian occupiers at the site of the enemy dugout. After a successful operation, the group of the 3rd SOF Regiment withdrew to a safe place without losses," the video commentary reads.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian fiber optic FPV drone using fighter drone and mobile radar. VIDEO