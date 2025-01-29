Destruction of Russian fiber optic FPV drone using fighter drone and mobile radar. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 414th Separate Brigade of Strike Unmanned Aircraft Systems "Birds of Madiar" intercepted and destroyed a Russian kamikaze UAV controlled via a fiber-optic cable.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Interception of a wormy fiber optic fpv drone. Mobile radar and a Magyar Bird fighter. Tough luck with those fibre-optic worm drones. But the first options for their detection and destruction are available and are already being used by the 414th Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Eliminated occupiers lie around their destroyed infantry fighting vehicle. VIDEO