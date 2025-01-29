Eliminated occupiers lie around their destroyed infantry fighting vehicle. VIDEO
A video showing the destruction of an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and the elimination of Russian attack aircraft was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the enemy armored vehicle is still smoking. The drone's camera captures about a dozen occupants.
