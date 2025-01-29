Eliminated occupiers lie around their destroyed infantry fighting vehicle. VIDEO

A video showing the destruction of an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and the elimination of Russian attack aircraft was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the enemy armored vehicle is still smoking. The drone's camera captures about a dozen occupants.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 834,670 people (+1670 per day), 9886 tanks, 22,395 artillery systems, 20,597 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS