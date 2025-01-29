AFU General Staff: Ruscists launch most attacks on Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Since the beginning of the day on January 29, 2025, Russian troops have attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces 91 times.

This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes againts Ukraine

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. A number of settlements, including Stara Huta, Studenok, Tymofiivka, Bobylivka and Kamin, were hit by the terrorist army's shelling today.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction eight times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova. Two firefights are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Novoliubivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 19 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy has made five attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Verkhnokamianske since the beginning of the day, but was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven invaders' assault actions near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 39 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces have already repelled 27 enemy attacks in the area, holding back the enemy's offensive. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and Novoocheretuvate. One firefight is ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors.

The situation in the Kursk region

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have repelled two attacks by Russian invaders today, three firefights are ongoing, and the enemy has launched 13 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs.

