KORD cleared building occupied by Russians in Toretsk. 4 ruscists captured - OTG "Luhansk"

Representatives of the KORD National Police unit on the western outskirts of Toretsk allowed a group of ruscists into one of the premises in a controlled manner, and then carried out a "clean-up".

This was announced by the spokesman for the "Luhansk" operational and tactical group Dmytro Zaporozhets, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to him, four Russian servicemen were captured, and the fifth did not want to surrender, so he was eliminated.

The Russian military in the Toretsk sector are taking advantage of weather conditions, in particular, fog, during which they move, accumulate and concentrate in certain places to carry out assault operations, Zaporozhets added.

"If we talk about the part of the city that we control more actively, it is the western outskirts, the city centre, while the eastern part of the city is more difficult to control, given the weather conditions. Under favourable conditions, on clear days, our drone operators can fly far and hit the enemy at a distance of 20+ km, wherever they are concentrated. It all depends on the weather conditions," the spokesman said.

Russian units are using the tactics of small assault groups and are mining logistical routes, entrances, shelters where it is possible to create defensive positions and are trying to move forward, said Zaporozhets.

"The average daily number of enemy losses in our operational area is between 100 and 200 occupiers," he summed up.

