88 attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk direction, enemy tried to wedge into our defenses in Toretsk direction - General Staff. MAP

Over the past day, January 28, 2025, 193 combat engagements took place at the front.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missiles and 33 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using two missiles and 71 combat aircraft. In addition, it carried out more than 5,000 artillery attacks, 84 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,424 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Katerynivka, Novyi Komar, Andriivka, Udachne, and Komar in the Donetsk region; Kalynivske in Kherson region; Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one ammunition depot, seven at areas where personnel and military equipment were concentrated, two at command posts, and two at enemy artillery systems.

It is also recalled that in total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1670 people. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 10 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 57 operational and tactical UAVs, one cruise missile, 97 vehicles, and 3 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia yesterday.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Kutkivka, Kindrashivka, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Bohuslavka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the number of combat engagements in the Lyman sector reached 10 over the last day. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Bohuslavka, Novolyubivka, Makiivka, and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 17 times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Novosilka, and Verkhnekamianske.

"Yesterday, in the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attempts to advance near Predtechyno, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar," the General Staff emphasized.

The enemy tried 20 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Krymske, Diliyivka, Dachne, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 88 attacks were repelled by our defenders. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zelene, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Muravka, Dachne, Bohdanivka, Kurakhove and Ulakly.

The situation in the South

"Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivka sector. In the areas of Konstantinople and Rozlyv, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses seven times," the report says.

In the Huliaipil sector, the invaders attacked the area of Novosilka five times.

Ukrainian troops repelled one attack of the Russian invaders in the Prydniprovske sector.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

The situation in the North

"Ten combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector yesterday, the enemy launched 24 airstrikes using 34 combat aircraft and fired more than three hundred artillery rounds, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff emphasizes.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

























