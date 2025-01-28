Since beginning of day, 174 combat engagements have taken place in frontline, 75 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

In total, 174 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the Russian invaders launched one missile and 26 air strikes, used one missile and 51 guided bombs, engaged 966 kamikaze drones and fired almost 4,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia seven times.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensives near Kutkivka, Kindrashivka, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Bohuslavka, two of the combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 enemy attacks.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near Novoiehorivka, Bohuslavka, Novoliubivka, Makiivka and in Serebrianskyi forest. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Novosilka and Verkhnokamianske. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions 11 times near Predtechyne, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of Krymske, Dyliivka, Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Another combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with 4 guided bombs on Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 75 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zelene, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, Bohdanivka, Kurakhove and Ulakly. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Andriivka and Udache.

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian troops neutralized 275 invaders in this sector today, 146 of them were killed. Four motorcycles, four vehicles, one mortar, two satellite communications equipment, two UAV antennas were destroyed, and a motorcycle and a mortar were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made seven attempts to break through our defenses near the localities of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Komar and Novyi Komar, dropping seven guided bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, the invaders attacked Novosilka five times.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian occupants dropped six guided aerial bombs near the village of Kalynivske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupation forces conducted one assault on the positions of our defenders, failed, and retreated.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks today, and one battle is currently underway. At the same time, the enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 27 guided bombs and fired 255 artillery shells, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the operational situation remained unchanged.

Today it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade, 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, 406th Separate Artillery Brigade who are effectively eliminating the enemy, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

