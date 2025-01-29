Drones attack 23rd GRAU arsenal of Russian Defense Ministry’s in Tver region - Russian Media

On the night of Wednesday, January 29, drones attacked the Tver region of the Russian Federation. As a result, the ammunition depot of the 23rd arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry (GRAU) in the village of Oktyabrskoye was hit.

According to Tver Region Governor Igor Rudeni, at least 29 drones attacked the region on the night of January 29.

At the same time, more than 20 drones attacked the ammunition depot of the 23rd Arsenal of the GRU and the adjacent military unit in the village of Oktyabrskoye, Toropets municipal district.

The ammunition depot was empty at the time of the attack, and the depot itself was damaged. In addition, 3 buildings of the military unit were damaged.

The UAVs also hit the oil pumping station "NPS Andreapol" of Transneft-Baltic LLC in the village of Yerokhino.

The strike damaged the roof of the station's communication and operator building, filtration pumping platform, and caused a spill of oil products and a fire. There were no casualties.

"NPS Andreapol is one of the largest production facilities in the Tver Region, established in 1982. The station was needed to complete construction, commissioning and ensure oil pumping through the Surgut-Polotsk pipeline.

