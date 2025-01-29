Because of Fico’s criticism: Slovakia summons Ukraine’s ambassador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia has summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Miroslav Kastran.

TheEP writes about this with reference to Denník N, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the reason for this decision of the Slovak Foreign Ministry was Kyiv's criticism of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The Slovak Foreign Ministry expressed a "strong protest" to Kastran against the statements of the Ukrainian side and called them interference in the internal affairs of Bratislava.

Read more: Huge number of diplomatic posts has become political currency, which OP is perfectly able to pay with - Zhelezniak

The ministry did not specify what exactly it was talking about.

Earlier it was reported that Fico called Zelenskyy an enemy.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Fico "chooses Moscow" over Western partners.