Huge number of diplomatic posts has become political currency, which OP is perfectly able to pay with - Zhelezniak

Amid the dismissal of Ukrainian diplomats in a number of countries and Ukraine's representatives in international organisations, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that diplomatic posts in Ukraine have become a bargaining chip for the authorities.

According to Censor.NET, Zhelezniak wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Let's face it, the government has used a huge number of diplomatic posts as a bargaining chip. Or a political currency that the OP is perfectly able to pay with.

We need to arrange for the Prosecutor General to leave on his own and without any noise, the ambassador said.

We need to make sure that the former defence minister doesn't say too much, the ambassador said.

We need to hide the former NSDC secretary, the ambassador, somewhere," Zhelezniak said.

According to him, there are many more examples of people being appointed ambassadors for a specific story to benefit the authorities:

"Something went wrong at customs," the ambassador said.

The ambassador took the public heat and deflected suspicions from the OP.

He wrote a good post about Yermak... He's not an ambassador yet, but he's moving in the right direction," he added.

At the same time, he noted that there are some really good ambassadorial appointments, even when people "outside the system" were appointed, but these are rather exceptions.

"In general, at a time when our international policy is literally decisive, it is not only bad, but also dangerous to perceive the position of ambassadors as a 'political currency'. And for everyone at the same time," the MP stressed.

As a reminder, on 20 December, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the appointment of more than 30 new Ukrainian ambassadors.

On 21 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ukrainian diplomats in a number of countries and Ukraine's representatives to international organisations. The President signed decrees appointing new ambassadors.