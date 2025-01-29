Zelenskyy discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Northern Europe with Frederiksen

On Wednesday, January 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed the importance of unity and solidarity in Europe in overcoming global security challenges and threats facing every European. In addition, we talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Northern Europe," he said.

The parties also talked about joint efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace.

Zelenskyy thanked Denmark and its people for their continued support of Ukraine and our people.

Read more: Denmark is ready to discuss US security interests in Arctic under Trump - Reuters