President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that American propagandist Tucker Carlson worked for Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with English journalist Piers Morgan.

Zelenskyy stressed that Carlson completely repeats Putin's words.

"It seems to me that he needs to understand more deeply what is happening in Ukraine, stop working for Putin, stop licking his arse. Honestly," the president added.

According to him, Carlson deliberately misinforms people and repeats the Kremlin's narratives.

Zelenskyy also responded to Carlson's accusations that Christian denominations are being persecuted in Ukraine, referring to the ban on the Moscow Patriarchate.

The Head of State explained that the Moscow Patriarchate was expelled from the Council of Churches of Ukraine by the decision of the religious institutions themselves, without any influence from the authorities.

Who is Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson is a former host of Fox News Channel. He was extremely influential as the host of the nightly political talk show from 2016-2023. After his dismissal, he launched a show on the social network X (formerly Twitter). In his own show, Carlson accused Ukraine of blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

He is a supporter of Vladimir Putin. He has repeatedly justified Russian aggression, spread fakes about "American biolabs in Ukraine", and several times "defended" President Putin after the full-scale invasion.

In February 2024, Carlson recorded an interview with the Russian dictator.