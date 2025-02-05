Russian missile attack on Izium: 5 people are still in hospital, wounded 14-year-old girl is in serious condition

As of the morning of 5 February 2025, 5 people were hospitalised after a Russian missile strike on Izium, and the condition of the wounded 14-year-old girl was still serious.

This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Olena Shapoval, Censor.NET informs citing Ukrinform.

"According to doctors, there are five people in hospitals. Two of them are in Izium hospital, they have been operated on, their condition is moderate. One wounded man was transferred to the regional hospital, his condition is serious. A 14-year-old girl was transferred to an emergency hospital, her condition was serious, her condition has been stabilised. The 6-year-old boy is stable," said Shapoval.

Read more: Russian strike on Izium: wounded child in critical condition, killed girls were 18 and 19 years old, one of them was pregnant. PHOTOS

According to her, all the other wounded are being treated on an outpatient basis.

On 4 February, an explosion was reported in Izium. Later, it became known that the ruscists had hit Izium with ballistic missiles: 5 people were killed, 24 injured. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Russian missile strike destroyed part of the city council building in Izium.