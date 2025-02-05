Britain allocates $70 million in development and reconstruction aid to Ukraine

The United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with 55 million pounds (about $70 million) in financial support aimed at strengthening the state's resilience, developing the energy system, economic recovery, and social programs.

It is expected that this assistance will be one of the key issues discussed during the visit of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Kyiv on Wednesday. He will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

British aid includes:

17 million pounds for innovative energy projects to help restore and sustainably develop Ukraine's energy system through the InnovateUkraine fund.

for innovative energy projects to help restore and sustainably develop Ukraine's energy system through the InnovateUkraine fund. 10 million pounds to support small and medium-sized businesses as part of the economic recovery program.

to support small and medium-sized businesses as part of the economic recovery program. 3 million pounds to ensure the supply of Ukrainian grain and food to Syria through the World Food Program.

to ensure the supply of Ukrainian grain and food to Syria through the World Food Program. 25 million pounds to strengthen social systems and services to ensure their effectiveness and accessibility.

As noted, the UK has developed a new scheme for tracking Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia, which the aggressor relabels and sells on world markets.

