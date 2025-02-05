Putin doesn’t care who will be president of Ukraine. Main thing is to have anti-Western position - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not care who will be the leader of the Ukrainian state, as long as this person has anti-European and anti-NATO positions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Censor.NET reports.

Putin does not care who becomes president of Ukraine, as long as it is someone with an anti-Western, anti-European, anti-NATO position. Someone who considers NATO an enemy, which is exactly how the Kremlin portrays the Alliance for Russians," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that NATO is a defensive alliance.

"It (the Alliance - ed.) is not attacking anyone. The Kremlin is simply manipulating its people, making them believe otherwise," he said.

The Ukrainian president is convinced that Russia needs a puppet in Kyiv - a person they can control.

"It is obvious why I do not fit into the plans of the Russians. Russia needs a puppet in Kyiv - a person they control. Before the war, they already had influence in our parliament. They controlled one of the largest political parties and did everything to prevent Ukraine from finally choosing the European path," Zelenskyy added.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that the Russian occupiers in Ukraine want to do the same thing they did in Chechnya - completely destroy and turn it into a territory completely controlled and subject to their rule.

"They did the same thing in Georgia: first, a frozen conflict, then a subordinate government. They used the same tactics in Belarus," the president summarized.

