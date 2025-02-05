ENG
Turkey predicts launch of peace initiatives regarding Ukraine by summer - Foreign Minister Fidan

Hakan Fidan

Turkey hopes that concrete steps will be taken in the near future to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in an interview with Anadolu, Censor.NET reports.

"We hear a number of initiatives by US President Donald Trump in this regard. But behind-the-scenes work and preparations are needed before the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States," Fidan said.

He also added that Turkey continues to make diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, and specific initiatives could be presented by the summer.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump said that his administration had planned a series of meetings and negotiations. In particular, with Ukraine, Russia and other parties.

