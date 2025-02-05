Explosion occurred near TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: preliminary reports of one dead and some wounded. PHOTOS (updated)

On Wednesday, 5 February, an explosion occurred near the building of the Kamianets-Podilskyi TCR and SS in Khmelnytskyi region.

Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the explosion killed one person and injured four others. Investigators are working at the scene.

No other details have been announced at this time.

The National Police reported that in Kamianets-Podilskyi, police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion near the local TCR.

"Today, on 5 February, at around 01:00 p.m., an explosion occurred in Kamianets-Podilskyi near the local TCR. All emergency services, the forensic laboratory and the investigative team of the Main Departmant of National Police in Khmelnytskyi Oblast are currently working at the scene.

The causes and circumstances of the explosion are under investigation. Details will be announced later.

According to Vintsarska, the man who died on the spot had previously carried out an explosion near the building of the Kamianets-Podilskyi TCR and SS.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional TCR and SS commented on the explosion in Kamianets-Podilskyi: "Rescue services and law enforcement officials are working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident. Information about the victims and the cause of the explosion is being established, and the area has been surrounded to ensure safety."





Earlier it was reported that on 1 February 2025, an explosion occurred in the Rivne Regional TCR.

Police were working at the scene of the explosion in the Rivne TCR and SS, one person was killed and six injured.

Also, on the evening of 2 February, an explosion occurred near the building of the RTCR and SS in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.