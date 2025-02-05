Teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region are facing delays in salary payments, which the occupiers explain by "introducing a new payment program."

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, against the backdrop of a growing number of staffing problems and the massive departure of Ukrainian teachers to the territories controlled by Ukraine, the teachers who remained are actually forced to work without pay. Those who were unable to leave have to work under conditions that do not meet basic social standards.

In addition, the occupiers are forcing teachers to teach according to programs that actively use Kremlin narratives and propaganda, distorting information about Ukraine, the Armed Forces and the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people. These actions are part of a large-scale propaganda campaign aimed at discrediting the state of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories.

"This fact is yet another proof that all the Kremlin's promises of "social guarantees" for the residents of the TOT are nothing more than false propaganda. It should be understood that such situations are not isolated," the NRC notes.