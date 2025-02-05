Ukraine returns 150 soldiers from Russian captivity (updated). PHOTOS

Ukraine returned 150 defenders from Russian captivity.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is a good day for all of us. We are returning 150 of our defenders from Russian captivity. These are soldiers, sergeants and officers. Soldiers of the Navy, who were captured in Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia region, the Air Force, the Air Assault and Land Forces, the National Guard, border guards, terrorist fighters, and a police officer. All of them are from different frontline areas, but they have one thing in common: they fought for Ukraine," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, some defenders have been in captivity for more than two years

"I thank everyone who is working to bring our people back. I thank our partners, in particular the UAE, and those who support us on this path. We are working to bring everyone back," he concluded.

Updated

President Zelensky subsequently deleted the post about the exchange.

Later, the head of state again published a post about the prisoner exchange.

Read more: In 2024, 356 more people were returned from Russian captivity than in 2023 - Coordination Center







