Mortars of Kalinoŭski’s regiment shoot down Russian "Molniia-2" drone

Mortar launchers of the Kastuś Kalinoŭski regiment shot down a Russian Molniia-2 attack drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET.





This is one of the latest developments of the occupiers - a twin-engine drone capable of carrying 6 kg of explosives and covering up to 40 km. Thanks to the skill of a mortar gunner from the Volat group, the enemy drone was destroyed with a conventional assault rifle.

You can help the soldiers by raising funds to repair and equip their vehicle trailer for combat work.

Details to help

Goal: 20 000 ₴

Jar: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5zpbDwXRzR

Bank card: 4441 1111 2139 1035

Watch more: Soldiers of 63rd SMB in Lyman sector desperately need Mavic drones. VIDEO