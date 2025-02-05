ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11498 visitors online
News
1 496 6

Mortars of Kalinoŭski’s regiment shoot down Russian "Molniia-2" drone

Mortar launchers of the Kastuś Kalinoŭski regiment shot down a Russian Molniia-2 attack drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Fundraising for the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment
Fundraising for the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment

This is one of the latest developments of the occupiers - a twin-engine drone capable of carrying 6 kg of explosives and covering up to 40 km. Thanks to the skill of a mortar gunner from the Volat group, the enemy drone was destroyed with a conventional assault rifle.

You can help the soldiers by raising funds to repair and equip their vehicle trailer for combat work.

Details to help

Goal: 20 000 ₴
Jar: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5zpbDwXRzR
Bank card: 4441 1111 2139 1035

Watch more: Soldiers of 63rd SMB in Lyman sector desperately need Mavic drones. VIDEO

Author: 

collection (72) Regiment named after Kastus Kalinowski (14)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 