Mortars of Kalinoŭski’s regiment shoot down Russian "Molniia-2" drone
Mortar launchers of the Kastuś Kalinoŭski regiment shot down a Russian Molniia-2 attack drone.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
This is one of the latest developments of the occupiers - a twin-engine drone capable of carrying 6 kg of explosives and covering up to 40 km. Thanks to the skill of a mortar gunner from the Volat group, the enemy drone was destroyed with a conventional assault rifle.
You can help the soldiers by raising funds to repair and equip their vehicle trailer for combat work.
Details to help
Goal: 20 000 ₴
Jar: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5zpbDwXRzR
Bank card: 4441 1111 2139 1035
