Situation in Zaporizhzhia direction has improved - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction has improved, which is an important achievement for Ukrainian forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is important that we are holding the situation in Zaporizhzhia region. It is better," Zelenskyy said in a statement to reporters on Wednesday.

The president also said that Russian troops had prevented the IAEA mission from rotating at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"You know, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, there was a bridge where these rotations took place, because this bridge was a contact bridge, let's say, between our troops and the enemy. And now the fact that the Russians did not want to slow down the rotation of the IAEA mission is because we have moved forward. And they want to continue the rotation on the same bridge," the president said.

Despite the improvement of the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the most difficult situation is now observed in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where the enemy has concentrated its main efforts.

Read more: Ukraine returns 150 soldiers from Russian captivity. PHOTOS