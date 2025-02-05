When it comes to peace talks, we’ll see what conditions the "Russians" will have for Ukraine regarding Kursk - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region will be an important part of the negotiation process with Russia.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Tomorrow will be exactly six months of the operation in the Kursk direction. A very important operation. And you will see, when we reach a diplomatic settlement to end the war, we will hear what conditions the Russians will have for Ukraine regarding the Kursk direction," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are "holding the situation steady".

At the same time, he said, the Russians have suffered heavy losses there, which they greatly underestimate.

"Their Koreans are running away, we can see it," the president said.

Zelenskyy also noted that several important targets had been hit by long-range weapons in the Kursk region.

"And these are very serious steps. They are important. And I think they will not be able to push us out of this territory in the near future, and this is what keeps 60,000 of their troops in this area today," he added.